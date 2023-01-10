 Skip to content

No Stone Unturned update for 10 January 2023

Bugfixes and QoL additions (1.1.3)!

Build 10291019 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed some issues with clue object interactions that led to possible endless dialogue finish button generation
  • Added the possibility to close dialogue window / advance dialogue (if there's only one dialogue choice available); just press spacebar or click anywhere on the screen that's not a button!

