- Fixed some issues with clue object interactions that led to possible endless dialogue finish button generation
- Added the possibility to close dialogue window / advance dialogue (if there's only one dialogue choice available); just press spacebar or click anywhere on the screen that's not a button!
No Stone Unturned update for 10 January 2023
Bugfixes and QoL additions (1.1.3)!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
