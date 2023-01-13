 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MX vs ATV Legends update for 13 January 2023

MX vs ATV Legends Patch 1.17

Share · View all patches · Build 10290940 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Highlights
  • Fixed bugs resulting laps not being counted when crossing the finish line, especially during Online matches
  • Significantly reduced instances where wrecks occur during take-off and landing for seemingly no reason
  • Physics: Increased side slip angle limit across all bikes to lower chances of wrecking when landing or sliding sideways
  • Increased traction across all bikes when landing a bit sideways to prevent sliding over berms
  • Slightly increased overall grip on ATVs and ATV Tire tuning parts to bring them in line with MX bikes
  • Tweaked ATV power to be more competitive with MX 450F
  • Improved riding and idle animations and loosened up the rider body
Detailed changelog
  • Gameplay: Resolved issues resulting in laps not being counted when crossing the finish line
  • Gameplay: Fixed reset logic to prevent the rider being reset behind the finish line (and immediately completing another lap) in some rare conditions
  • Gameplay: Resolved an issue preventing "Gonna Need a Bigger Garage" from being unlocked under common conditions; additional fixes in next patch for players who have already unlocked all vehicles
  • Gameplay: Fixed issue resulting in Best Lap time and icons for Holeshot, Podium, and Hot Lap from being recorded and displayed to the Event Selection menu
  • Gameplay: Fixed issue causing near-wreck penalty states to persist after resetting
  • Gameplay: Added the possibility to wreck when failing to recover from a near-wreck incident
  • Online: Remove a player's custom reset marker when that player leaves an Freeride server online
  • Online: Fixed rare occurrence where the player loads the Compound Farm when attempting to join a Playlist server online
  • Environment: Minor performance increase in some 2022 Pro Motocross tracks
  • Environment: Fixed water foam particle behind rear tire that was offset to the left of the tire instead of being centered to it.
  • Environment: Adjusted lighting and atmospheric effects in Slayground
  • Environment: Clamped auto-exposure to prevent it from blowing out when paused during gameplay in Slayground
  • Environment: Minor performance improvement on Slayground
  • Animation: Significantly improved idle animations; hand and finger animation and placement, hip and back position and orientation, leg positions
  • Animation: Improved cornering and leaning animations, especially when past 50 degrees on MX bikes
  • Animation: Loosened up the rider body, allowing for more natural movements on MX bikes
  • Animation: Added foot offset to ensure the feet match the foot-pegs on all MX bikes
  • Animation: Prevent Kawasaki KX450F rear tire going through the fender
  • Physics: Significantly reduced instances where wrecks occur during take-off and landing for seemingly no reason
  • Physics: Increased side slip angle limit across all bikes to lower chances of wrecking when landing or sliding sideways
  • Physics: Improved sliding behaviors for the Slip Tires across all bike classes
  • Physics: Increased traction across all bikes when landing a bit sideways to prevent sliding over berms
  • Physics: Increased wheelie angle thresholds on all bike classes to reduce wrecking in when performing wheelies
  • Physics: Slightly increased overall grip on ATVs and ATV Tire tuning parts to bring them in line with MX bikes
  • Physics: Tweaked ATV power to be more competitive with MX 450F
  • Physics: Updated ATV Grip tires to make wrecking when landing sideways a lot harder
  • Physics: Updated ATV Slip tires to make wrecking when landing sideways a bit easier
  • Physics: Added correct friction values to concrete slabs

Changed files in this update

Depot 1205971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link