MX vs ATV Legends Patch 1.17

Highlights
- Fixed bugs resulting laps not being counted when crossing the finish line, especially during Online matches
- Significantly reduced instances where wrecks occur during take-off and landing for seemingly no reason
- Physics: Increased side slip angle limit across all bikes to lower chances of wrecking when landing or sliding sideways
- Increased traction across all bikes when landing a bit sideways to prevent sliding over berms
- Slightly increased overall grip on ATVs and ATV Tire tuning parts to bring them in line with MX bikes
- Tweaked ATV power to be more competitive with MX 450F
- Improved riding and idle animations and loosened up the rider body
Detailed changelog
- Gameplay: Resolved issues resulting in laps not being counted when crossing the finish line
- Gameplay: Fixed reset logic to prevent the rider being reset behind the finish line (and immediately completing another lap) in some rare conditions
- Gameplay: Resolved an issue preventing "Gonna Need a Bigger Garage" from being unlocked under common conditions; additional fixes in next patch for players who have already unlocked all vehicles
- Gameplay: Fixed issue resulting in Best Lap time and icons for Holeshot, Podium, and Hot Lap from being recorded and displayed to the Event Selection menu
- Gameplay: Fixed issue causing near-wreck penalty states to persist after resetting
- Gameplay: Added the possibility to wreck when failing to recover from a near-wreck incident
- Online: Remove a player's custom reset marker when that player leaves an Freeride server online
- Online: Fixed rare occurrence where the player loads the Compound Farm when attempting to join a Playlist server online
- Environment: Minor performance increase in some 2022 Pro Motocross tracks
- Environment: Fixed water foam particle behind rear tire that was offset to the left of the tire instead of being centered to it.
- Environment: Adjusted lighting and atmospheric effects in Slayground
- Environment: Clamped auto-exposure to prevent it from blowing out when paused during gameplay in Slayground
- Environment: Minor performance improvement on Slayground
- Animation: Significantly improved idle animations; hand and finger animation and placement, hip and back position and orientation, leg positions
- Animation: Improved cornering and leaning animations, especially when past 50 degrees on MX bikes
- Animation: Loosened up the rider body, allowing for more natural movements on MX bikes
- Animation: Added foot offset to ensure the feet match the foot-pegs on all MX bikes
- Animation: Prevent Kawasaki KX450F rear tire going through the fender
- Physics: Significantly reduced instances where wrecks occur during take-off and landing for seemingly no reason
- Physics: Increased side slip angle limit across all bikes to lower chances of wrecking when landing or sliding sideways
- Physics: Improved sliding behaviors for the Slip Tires across all bike classes
- Physics: Increased traction across all bikes when landing a bit sideways to prevent sliding over berms
- Physics: Increased wheelie angle thresholds on all bike classes to reduce wrecking in when performing wheelies
- Physics: Slightly increased overall grip on ATVs and ATV Tire tuning parts to bring them in line with MX bikes
- Physics: Tweaked ATV power to be more competitive with MX 450F
- Physics: Updated ATV Grip tires to make wrecking when landing sideways a lot harder
- Physics: Updated ATV Slip tires to make wrecking when landing sideways a bit easier
- Physics: Added correct friction values to concrete slabs
