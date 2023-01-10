Season 03: HOTFIX 11.1 (build 81661 - 10/01/2023)

Hello Miners,
Whoops…
With Love,
The Ghost Ship Crew
--- PATCH NOTES ---
- Fixed crash that happened when reloading the Nishanka Boltshark
- Fixed the Music Volume slider not having any effect on the ambient music in the Space Rig
- Tweaked the Mod Support fix from Patch 11 - Increased from 0.5ms to 1ms (still only when Solo in the Space Rig or when joining a player with mods) - So mods have a bit more time to download on join
--- KNOWN ISSUES ---
- Inconsistencies with O2 replenishment on Low Oxygen warning missions
- The Anniversary Year 4 Hat is missing from Wardrobe (Don’t worry we will have this fixed before Year 5)
