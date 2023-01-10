 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Deep Rock Galactic update for 10 January 2023

Season 03: HOTFIX 11.1 (build 81661 - 10/01/2023)

Share · View all patches · Build 10290919 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Miners,

Whoops…

With Love,
The Ghost Ship Crew

--- PATCH NOTES ---

  • Fixed crash that happened when reloading the Nishanka Boltshark
  • Fixed the Music Volume slider not having any effect on the ambient music in the Space Rig
  • Tweaked the Mod Support fix from Patch 11 - Increased from 0.5ms to 1ms (still only when Solo in the Space Rig or when joining a player with mods) - So mods have a bit more time to download on join

--- KNOWN ISSUES ---

  • Inconsistencies with O2 replenishment on Low Oxygen warning missions
  • The Anniversary Year 4 Hat is missing from Wardrobe (Don’t worry we will have this fixed before Year 5)

Changed files in this update

Deep Rock Galactic Content Depot 548431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link