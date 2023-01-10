 Skip to content

Territory update for 10 January 2023

Territory – Alpha 5.35 – Map Work and Gunplay Improves

Added

  • Interaction widget for the water collector which provides info on the water level
  • Large lootable military trucks

Fixed

  • Lowered road splines to look more natural
  • Items not decaying in backpacks and other equipment
  • Improved A.I ranged attack shoot and move code so they’re less easy to cheese and will manoeuvre around obstacles to get a clean shot
  • Added missing audio, effects and notifications when player consumed an item that damages health
  • Did some bigtime improvements on the primitive bow. FOV now surges in and out for third and first person views

Changed

  • Improved landscape layers, added sandy areas back after changing landscape materials
  • Increased AI Assault Rifle firing speed
  • Decreased AI Assault Rifle Accuracy to compensate for increased firing rate
  • Water Collector Max Water uses increased from 30 to 50
  • Decreased Camera FOV for Aiming down sights in third person mode to give a more over the shoulder effect
  • Decreased FOV for 1st person M1891 ADS

