Territory – Alpha 5.35 – Map Work and Gunplay Improves

Added
- Interaction widget for the water collector which provides info on the water level
- Large lootable military trucks
Fixed
- Lowered road splines to look more natural
- Items not decaying in backpacks and other equipment
- Improved A.I ranged attack shoot and move code so they’re less easy to cheese and will manoeuvre around obstacles to get a clean shot
- Added missing audio, effects and notifications when player consumed an item that damages health
- Did some bigtime improvements on the primitive bow. FOV now surges in and out for third and first person views
Changed
- Improved landscape layers, added sandy areas back after changing landscape materials
- Increased AI Assault Rifle firing speed
- Decreased AI Assault Rifle Accuracy to compensate for increased firing rate
- Water Collector Max Water uses increased from 30 to 50
- Decreased Camera FOV for Aiming down sights in third person mode to give a more over the shoulder effect
- Decreased FOV for 1st person M1891 ADS
