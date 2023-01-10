Path of the Midnight Sun is officially out!

Hello everyone,

This is a message from Alfred Kamon, the solo developer and Director of Path of the Midnight Sun. I'm happy to announce that you can finally download and play the game here on Steam!

It's been a long journey with over 3 years of passion and love poured into this project. I hope you'll like it! I always listen to everyone's opinions, so feel free to get in touch with me.

Here are some day-1 notes:

WHAT'S NEXT?

I will pay attention to players' feedback and post frequent updates including QoL (quality of life) changes, balance patches, and any eventual minor bug fixes, etc.

I will also add more sound bytes (voice grunts in scenes without full voice acting) in some scenes.

Players can also look forward to the OST (original sound track) and artbook of the game in the near future. Additionally, I will release Mac and Linux support by the end of this month.

Controller support will be released in the future when the game eventually launches on console, but fear not, I have designed the entire game to be played comfortably with just your mouse!

If you have any questions, don't hesitate to contact me and/or join our amazing community on Discord.

Thank you for everything,

Alfred