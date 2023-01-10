Update 0.13.0 - Treasure Hunt and Reworked Health Recovery

Hey everyone!

The next update for Of Blades & Tails is here and it adds Treasure Hunt as a new side activity, changes how health recovery works, rewards experience for exploration, and more!

Click on the links on top to learn more about how the new mechanics work :)

Changelog v0.13.0

Treasure Hunt

You can now collect Map Fragments across the world and take them to a Cartographer who assembles a Treasure Map for you.

The map contains clues on where in the world you can dig up a treasure chest, which contains new kinds of rewards.

NPCs have been added to all settlements. They should be the first stop to learn more about this activity. New items were added for this feature: Shovel, Map Fragment, Treasure Map

You can now dig in the soil with a Shovel.

A new Help topic on Treasure Hunt has been added.

has been added. New statistic for Found Treasures has been added.

3 achievements have been added.

Items & Equipment

New equippable item added: Talisman

They can be found as reward for a treasure hunt. New item mods have been added for Talismans, that can affect a talent's SP/MP cost, cooldowns and efficiency.

An average equipment level indicator has been added to the inventory view (top left).

indicator has been added to the inventory view (top left). New potions have been added: Small Health Potion, Small Stamina Potion, Small Mana Potion

Game World

You will now receive Exp for discovering a new location.

You will now receive Exp for gathering herbs and similar resources.

You will receive Exp for a successful treasure hunt.

Health Recovery & Balancing

You now always regenerate up to 35% health when out of combat.

(50% health in the Relaxed game mode.) Medicinal Herbs now heal 20% instantly when consumed and will slowly (5% per turn) regenerate up to 100% when out of combat. This effect will last for around 200 turns. You won't be able to consume another Medicinal Herb while this effect lasts. Instead you can consume a potion for another in-combat burst heal.

The amount of Medicinal Herbs that can be found in other cases than gathering has been slightly reduced. This is due to the fact that you simply won't require as much of them as before.

Recovery Herbs will regenerate 10% health for 10 turns, in and outside of combat. Similar to Medicinal Herbs you can only consume one at a time,

Starting items in the Fox Village have been adjusted for an easier start.

Some active abilities in the mid and end of each talent line have been slightly adjusted in terms of SP/MP cost, cooldowns, and their duration.

Added a max player level cap of 20.

Fixes

Improved inventory performance.

(Picking up items that do not stack may still cause small lags if you carry many items with you, but I'm working on that as well.)

(Picking up items that may still cause small lags if you carry many items with you, but I'm working on that as well.) Fixed a bug where the thief in Immerfurt could get stuck on his nightly foray.

Fixed a problem where spider hatchlings attacked turrets in dungeon trap rooms.

They will now ignore turrets but are still hostile to the player and other bandits.

They will now ignore turrets but are still hostile to the player and other bandits. Fixed an issue with doubled attribute stat application after upgrade of an already equipped item.

Fixed a potential issue with enemy pathing in alert state after knockback.

Fixed a problem with the reward of the herb delivery quest in Immerfurt.

Fixed item upgrade view on ultra widescreens.

Fixed a few locales.

Savegame Compatibility

Savegames from version 0.12.x are compatible.

What's next

I think it's time to expand the game world and add more general content like quests, new locations, factions and secrets.

It will probably take a bit longer before this update will be ready since working on new content is the most time consuming part. I will try extracting some things into smaller updates inbetween, like new talent lines for example, but I can't promise at this point.

I will get back to you in an upcoming preview post and tell you more about the new contents that await our hero.

If you want to join any discussions about the ongoing development, I'd love to welcome you on our Discord server.

Until then, take care everyone!

Felix