ThanksKilling Day update for 10 January 2023

UPDATE 0.65!

10 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Subtitles are now available in English, German & Serbian languages for all cutscenes!

Plus some minor touch ups!

More updates coming soon!

Plus news on our next project!

Thank you for all your amazing support!

