UPDATE 0.65!

Subtitles are now available in English, German & Serbian languages for all cutscenes!
Plus some minor touch ups!
More updates coming soon!
Plus news on our next project!
Thank you for all your amazing support!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Subtitles are now available in English, German & Serbian languages for all cutscenes!
Plus some minor touch ups!
More updates coming soon!
Plus news on our next project!
Thank you for all your amazing support!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update