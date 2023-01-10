 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Deepest Chamber: Resurrection update for 10 January 2023

Patch 0.892

Share · View all patches · Build 10290593 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy new year everyone! We are back with another patch!

  • Added abandon feature to the escape menu.
  • Fixed broken block icon on a hero after the hero gained a buff or debuff.
  • Fixed AOE Heal intents not being able to be mind controlled correctly.
  • Fixed AOE STR intents not being able to be mind controlled correctly.
  • Fixed Ceramic Mask not applying corruption when an AOE intent was targeting the heroes.
  • Fixed Antler not dealing dmg when an AOE intent was targeting the heroes.
  • Fixed item tooltips blinking when the tooltip was too close to the screen edge.
  • Fixed a crash that happened when dragging a slick card and ending the round with a keyboard hotkey.
  • Balance: Combat Plan now exhausts.
  • Balance: Slightly reduced stats on Major Block and Major Burn potions.
  • Balance: Changed the calculation order of % scaling damages. Many different types of percentage scaling effects together were able to deal unreasonably high damage.
  • Balance: Ceramic Mask is now usable 8 times per round to counter an infinite loop situation.
  • Balance: Ammut cannot inject curse cards more than 2 times in a row.
  • Clarified the description of Congregate.

See you in the depths,
Balcony Softworks

Changed files in this update

Deepest Chamber Content Depot 1552081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link