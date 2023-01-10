Patch 0.892

Happy new year everyone! We are back with another patch!
- Added abandon feature to the escape menu.
- Fixed broken block icon on a hero after the hero gained a buff or debuff.
- Fixed AOE Heal intents not being able to be mind controlled correctly.
- Fixed AOE STR intents not being able to be mind controlled correctly.
- Fixed Ceramic Mask not applying corruption when an AOE intent was targeting the heroes.
- Fixed Antler not dealing dmg when an AOE intent was targeting the heroes.
- Fixed item tooltips blinking when the tooltip was too close to the screen edge.
- Fixed a crash that happened when dragging a slick card and ending the round with a keyboard hotkey.
- Balance: Combat Plan now exhausts.
- Balance: Slightly reduced stats on Major Block and Major Burn potions.
- Balance: Changed the calculation order of % scaling damages. Many different types of percentage scaling effects together were able to deal unreasonably high damage.
- Balance: Ceramic Mask is now usable 8 times per round to counter an infinite loop situation.
- Balance: Ammut cannot inject curse cards more than 2 times in a row.
- Clarified the description of Congregate.
See you in the depths,
Balcony Softworks
