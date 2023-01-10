Patch 0.892

Share · View all patches · Build 10290593 · Last edited 10 January 2023 – 14:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Happy new year everyone! We are back with another patch!

Added abandon feature to the escape menu.

Fixed broken block icon on a hero after the hero gained a buff or debuff.

Fixed AOE Heal intents not being able to be mind controlled correctly.

Fixed AOE STR intents not being able to be mind controlled correctly.

Fixed Ceramic Mask not applying corruption when an AOE intent was targeting the heroes.

Fixed Antler not dealing dmg when an AOE intent was targeting the heroes.

Fixed item tooltips blinking when the tooltip was too close to the screen edge.

Fixed a crash that happened when dragging a slick card and ending the round with a keyboard hotkey.

Balance: Combat Plan now exhausts.

Balance: Slightly reduced stats on Major Block and Major Burn potions.

Balance: Changed the calculation order of % scaling damages. Many different types of percentage scaling effects together were able to deal unreasonably high damage.

Balance: Ceramic Mask is now usable 8 times per round to counter an infinite loop situation.

Balance: Ammut cannot inject curse cards more than 2 times in a row.

Clarified the description of Congregate.

See you in the depths,

Balcony Softworks