0.9.6.3 - Beta Branch Update

Small changes, mostly to market research
Changes
- Link to franchise info to franchise done pop up
- New speech balloons with new messages telling about status of the worker
- Worker clothing color changes
- Changed small comic info window to show publishing date of next issue
- Added option to do market research by age group
- Editor window now displays effects of editors
- Added progress windows for market research, training and brainstorming to main UI
- Workers work slower while training now
Fixes
- It was possible to create two franchises with same name
Changed depots in beta branch