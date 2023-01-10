 Skip to content

Comic Book Company Manager update for 10 January 2023

0.9.6.3 - Beta Branch Update

10 January 2023

Small changes, mostly to market research

Changes

  • Link to franchise info to franchise done pop up
  • New speech balloons with new messages telling about status of the worker
  • Worker clothing color changes
  • Changed small comic info window to show publishing date of next issue
  • Added option to do market research by age group
  • Editor window now displays effects of editors
  • Added progress windows for market research, training and brainstorming to main UI
  • Workers work slower while training now

Fixes

  • It was possible to create two franchises with same name

