Hotfix v 1.0.2.11

Still some bugs I'm hacking away at. My apologies again that these made it through to the live build, there was so much we changed over the last three months, it was really hard to try and catch everything.

One sort of bold change with this patch is that the cursor is now confined to the game window for both windowed clients and for those using multiple monitors. This was a requested feature and should be no different for full screen players/single-monitor players, but if we need it to be an option which method we use I can certainly add that.

There are still some problems with riding in boats, climbing ladders, and getting stuck on joined 45 degree angle slopes, like multiple stairs pieces joined together, and pausing the game sometimes causing the player to get stuck in a dance. Newbery our controller guy is looking into those for me.

I am looking into obelisk damage, ranged attack direction and line of sight, dungeon enter and exit problems, as well as some problems with potions.

v 1.0.2.11 2023.01.10

Fixed a storehouse bug deleting leftover resources when withdrawing

Stopped a different harmless storehouse warning from throwing an error

Improved mouse lock/unlock logic

Now confining the mouse cursor to the game window for multi-monitor users

Fixed auto-harvest in multiplayer

Fixed town resources not harvesting properly

Added tab target cycling to the key bindings settings

You may need to restart Steam for the update to begin, or you can verify file integrity to trigger it.

