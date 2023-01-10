Patch notes - 0.4.1L

Good evening players,
Tonight we're releasing the first patch of 2023 for "Try to Fall Asleep"! For more details, here are the patch notes...
- Added 2 new scares in the 4th night.
- Added a pill counter in the info panel and updated the pill models on the table.
- The 3 "!" in the info panel will now react to the stress level at 40%, 60% and 80%.
- Fixed the initialization of volume for the first boot up of the game.
- Fixed some visual glitches for the wall distortions in all nights.
- Adjusted the climaxes for the first 3 dreams.
- Added some visual touchups for the 3rd dream.
- Improved the stability and animation smoothness for the notepad in the 4th dream.
- Fixed an issue, where the first person camera would continue to move after pausing the game in the 3rd dream.
- After beating the "Follow the Light" minigame in the 4th dream, all monsters will be spawn further away from the player.
- Added a small delay for the monster before it starts to chase the player.
- Fixed some collision issues in the 4th dream.
And that's it for this patch! If you find anything else or have some other suggestions/feedback, feel free to share them it in the "General feedback thread".
Good night!
AD team
Changed files in this update