Patch notes - 0.4.1L

Good evening players,

Tonight we're releasing the first patch of 2023 for "Try to Fall Asleep"! For more details, here are the patch notes...

Added 2 new scares in the 4th night.

Added a pill counter in the info panel and updated the pill models on the table.

The 3 "!" in the info panel will now react to the stress level at 40%, 60% and 80%.

Fixed the initialization of volume for the first boot up of the game.

Fixed some visual glitches for the wall distortions in all nights.

Adjusted the climaxes for the first 3 dreams.

Added some visual touchups for the 3rd dream.

Improved the stability and animation smoothness for the notepad in the 4th dream.

Fixed an issue, where the first person camera would continue to move after pausing the game in the 3rd dream.

After beating the "Follow the Light" minigame in the 4th dream, all monsters will be spawn further away from the player.

Added a small delay for the monster before it starts to chase the player.

Fixed some collision issues in the 4th dream.

And that's it for this patch! If you find anything else or have some other suggestions/feedback, feel free to share them it in the "General feedback thread".

Good night!

AD team