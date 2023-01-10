 Skip to content

Stacklands update for 10 January 2023

Stacklands v1.3.5

Build 10290472 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! Here are some more fixes and changes. ːsl_villagerː

Additions

  • You can now drag coins on top of the buy booster boxes one-by-one
  • Added an option for easier dragging to the accessibility options
  • Item stats are now visible in the info box

Changes

  • Changed Magic Glue recipe to only require Magic Dust and Charcoal
  • Changed Dustbin destroy time to 4 seconds to work better with automations

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where Magic Glue would cause certain structures not to work
  • Fixed a bug where the resolutions in the resolution screen wouldn't update
  • Fixed text fields still sending input to the game when typing

- The Stacklands Team

