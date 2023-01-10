Stacklands v1.3.5

Hello! Here are some more fixes and changes. ːsl_villagerː
Additions
- You can now drag coins on top of the buy booster boxes one-by-one
- Added an option for easier dragging to the accessibility options
- Item stats are now visible in the info box
Changes
- Changed Magic Glue recipe to only require Magic Dust and Charcoal
- Changed Dustbin destroy time to 4 seconds to work better with automations
Fixes
- Fixed a bug where Magic Glue would cause certain structures not to work
- Fixed a bug where the resolutions in the resolution screen wouldn't update
- Fixed text fields still sending input to the game when typing
- The Stacklands Team
Changed files in this update