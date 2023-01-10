 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Jelly In The Dark update for 10 January 2023

[Jelly In The Dark] Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10290456 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We fixed some parts for more smooth game play.

  • You can retry potion making game.
  • The bounty hunter ant will not appear after multiple tries of roulette.
  • Collected Ending UI is added to the "Ending Guide".

Changed files in this update

Depot 2075171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link