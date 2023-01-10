More Challenges & Lessons

Another 2 Challenges and 4 Lessons were added, concluding the Basic training.

I also left the Multi-Touch controls visible in the settings from the Mobile build since these controls are tied up to Game Controller functions. So theoretically a Game controller with Thumb-Sticks should work now for the Boom and Rudder. I can't check this to confirm since i don't have a controller so if someone could check i would really appreciate it. If it works, i will add full support for a Game controller and transfer all functions to it.

Now that we have the Basic training out of the way, i am preparing something special for all those who like adventure and exploration. Look for it in upcoming releases.