SailSim update for 10 January 2023

More Challenges & Lessons

10 January 2023

Another 2 Challenges and 4 Lessons were added, concluding the Basic training.

I also left the Multi-Touch controls visible in the settings from the Mobile build since these controls are tied up to Game Controller functions. So theoretically a Game controller with Thumb-Sticks should work now for the Boom and Rudder. I can't check this to confirm since i don't have a controller so if someone could check i would really appreciate it. If it works, i will add full support for a Game controller and transfer all functions to it.

Now that we have the Basic training out of the way, i am preparing something special for all those who like adventure and exploration. Look for it in upcoming releases.

