EPICA update for 10 January 2023

Early Access Patch 1.8.5.1

  • Updated the new world loading system (World Partition). Some content still needs to be tweaked in regards to visible and the distance to the player.
  • Updated the mount, will no longer despawn when reaching a certain distance to the starting zone.

