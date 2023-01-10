- Updated the new world loading system (World Partition). Some content still needs to be tweaked in regards to visible and the distance to the player.
- Updated the mount, will no longer despawn when reaching a certain distance to the starting zone.
EPICA update for 10 January 2023
Early Access Patch 1.8.5.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
EPICA Depot Depot 1281481
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update