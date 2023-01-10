Update 3.83.0

Good day, commanders! We have an update on board!

What’s new:

• Combat effects have been revised.

• New Air Defense System on your board to protect against flying threats

• Added the ability to “Invite Friends” to the game

• New epic camouflages to the warehouse for upcoming holidays.

• A new type of weaponry is already on the board!

• Improve the performance of the game and various bug fixes.

Enjoy the game, there is a lot of new stuff ahead!