Naval Armada: World Warships Battle update for 10 January 2023

Update 3.83.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good day, commanders! We have an update on board!
What’s new:
• Combat effects have been revised.
• New Air Defense System on your board to protect against flying threats
• Added the ability to “Invite Friends” to the game
• New epic camouflages to the warehouse for upcoming holidays.
• A new type of weaponry is already on the board!
• Improve the performance of the game and various bug fixes.
Enjoy the game, there is a lot of new stuff ahead!

