- Spanish localization improved (Thanks Chiara!)
- Japanese localization at 100% (Thanks Masumi San!)
- Fix: Step sounds on ending sequence
- Fix: Scrolling glitch on Cards Panel
- Fix: Spirit and Story Object activation jingle/feedback
- Fix: Chat reset
- Fix: Respawn multiple damage
- Fix: End bridges fixes
- Fix: 6th level overlay
Seven Spirits Playtest update for 10 January 2023
Version 0.6 is OUT!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update