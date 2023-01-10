 Skip to content

Seven Spirits Playtest update for 10 January 2023

Version 0.6 is OUT!

  • Spanish localization improved (Thanks Chiara!)
  • Japanese localization at 100% (Thanks Masumi San!)
  • Fix: Step sounds on ending sequence
  • Fix: Scrolling glitch on Cards Panel
  • Fix: Spirit and Story Object activation jingle/feedback
  • Fix: Chat reset
  • Fix: Respawn multiple damage
  • Fix: End bridges fixes
  • Fix: 6th level overlay

