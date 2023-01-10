 Skip to content

Digital Diamond Baseball V10 update for 10 January 2023

Patch for V10.2.0

Build 10290193 · Last edited by Wendy

This patch fixes a bug with the hit command used by the Board Game Companion. Specifically, any hit command that uses "R2X2". The command has been fixed so the that the runner on second correctly attempts to score and is thrown out trying.

