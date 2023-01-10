This patch fixes a bug with the hit command used by the Board Game Companion. Specifically, any hit command that uses "R2X2". The command has been fixed so the that the runner on second correctly attempts to score and is thrown out trying.
Digital Diamond Baseball V10 update for 10 January 2023
Patch for V10.2.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
