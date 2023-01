Share · View all patches · Build 10290096 · Last edited 10 January 2023 – 12:32:18 UTC by Wendy

Bug Fixes

Helping Otekai will now teleport you out of the Dreadkeep

QoL Improvements

Tame & Crook descriptions changed

Game Balance Changes

Gladiator ai reworked

The Black Veil now grants 2d6 Sneak Attack damage instead of 1d6

Massive overhaul to many Bounties passive abilities

Content Additions

Faction descriptions added