Update with some corrections and additions

-Fixed a problem with 1202A that caused the train to arrive at the Daidoji No. 2 track when running with 2 cars.

-Added the ability to move the viewpoint with the controller in the conductor mode.

-Added the ability to open and close doors in conductor mode by using the up and down sticks on the XBOX controller.

-Corrected a broadcast at some stations that announced the arrival of a train even though it was a passing train.

-Added option to set whether or not key operation is available in Conductor mode.

(Setting > Difficulty > Key operation (Conductor's work))

-Adjusted default buttons for conductor mode on XBOX controller.

Original text (Japanese)

・1202Aで2両で走行時、大道寺2番線に到着してしまう不具合を修正しました。

・車掌モードで、コントローラによる視点移動ができるようにしました。

・車掌モードで、XBOXコントローラのスティック上下でドア開閉ができるようにしました。

・一部駅の放送で、通過列車にもかかわらず停車放送をしている不具合を修正しました。

・車掌モードの鍵操作の有無を設定するオプションを追加しました。

（難易度設定＞鍵操作（車掌乗務））

・XBOXコントローラでの車掌モードのデフォルトボタンを調整しました。

・完全閉扉時に乗降促進ボタンを押すと開扉予告放送が流れるようにしました。