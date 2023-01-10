 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Action! - Gameplay Recording and Streaming update for 10 January 2023

HOTFIX for recording/streaming selected region.

Share · View all patches · Build 10290019 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Like the title says we had to upload an urgent hotfix. This happened because Action shares it's core with Overband and Remotly (a change was done in one of these products and this affected Action).

Changed files in this update

Action! - Game & Screen Recorder Content Depot 228181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link