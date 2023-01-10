Like the title says we had to upload an urgent hotfix. This happened because Action shares it's core with Overband and Remotly (a change was done in one of these products and this affected Action).
Action! - Gameplay Recording and Streaming update for 10 January 2023
HOTFIX for recording/streaming selected region.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
