Boneraiser Minions update for 10 January 2023

Patch v22.3

Patch v22.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//misc

  • Minions can no longer target meanies coming out of map entrances as can cause several issues (eg the Bastion gate).
  • Ravenous Ravine map: Tweaked the terrain collision so it's easier to run behind the King's throne (since it was inconsistent).
  • Fruity Bro and Big Bro Fruitikeeni minions now have their visibility alpha boosted so they're easier to see when the Ghostly Minions setting is reduced (like the Big Bro Potoussy).

//bug fixes

  • When using Mouse Support the Itemography items and Goblusious Banishment menus would cause a crash.
  • Goblusious menus: When using Mouse Support left-clicking when not hovering over a menu option would sometimes soft-lock you.
  • Ravenous Ravine map: During a boss fight the Boulder event wasn't triggering correctly (instead would just spam rumble).
  • Burly Boulder contraption: The shadow wasn't correctly placed in some maps.

