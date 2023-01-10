Patch v22.3

//misc
- Minions can no longer target meanies coming out of map entrances as can cause several issues (eg the Bastion gate).
- Ravenous Ravine map: Tweaked the terrain collision so it's easier to run behind the King's throne (since it was inconsistent).
- Fruity Bro and Big Bro Fruitikeeni minions now have their visibility alpha boosted so they're easier to see when the Ghostly Minions setting is reduced (like the Big Bro Potoussy).
//bug fixes
- When using Mouse Support the Itemography items and Goblusious Banishment menus would cause a crash.
- Goblusious menus: When using Mouse Support left-clicking when not hovering over a menu option would sometimes soft-lock you.
- Ravenous Ravine map: During a boss fight the Boulder event wasn't triggering correctly (instead would just spam rumble).
- Burly Boulder contraption: The shadow wasn't correctly placed in some maps.
