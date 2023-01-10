Patch Note V0.2.21

Reworked Retina’s effect. Now Retina activate the right-side Organ when the left-side Organ contribute to kills. Retina’s compatibility was also changed to adjust its new function.

Added 2 new projects in the Culture Room. Now Organ effective radius and Critical Damage Multiplier can be enhanced.

Added new potential combos for buffs and debuffs. Now Lung could be activated on targets affected by Wings or Bellies.

Improved game stability and performance

Fixed a bug where Hydra reduced its damage to 0 by switching Organs

Fixed a bug where descriptions in the Culture Room was not shown correctly