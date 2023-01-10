 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bio Prototype update for 10 January 2023

Patch Note V0.2.21

Share · View all patches · Build 10289954 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Reworked Retina’s effect. Now Retina activate the right-side Organ when the left-side Organ contribute to kills. Retina’s compatibility was also changed to adjust its new function.
Added 2 new projects in the Culture Room. Now Organ effective radius and Critical Damage Multiplier can be enhanced.
Added new potential combos for buffs and debuffs. Now Lung could be activated on targets affected by Wings or Bellies.
Improved game stability and performance
Fixed a bug where Hydra reduced its damage to 0 by switching Organs
Fixed a bug where descriptions in the Culture Room was not shown correctly

Changed files in this update

Depot 1498041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link