 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Evacuation update for 10 January 2023

Update 1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10289893 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Updating optimization on some maps
-Updated animations Garand
-Fixing the turret near the church and now you can activate it safely.
-Added clips at the end of the level with the battle on the river.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2224921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link