 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Beasts Shall Rise update for 10 January 2023

Minor updates

Share · View all patches · Build 10289722 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Railings added to cemetery sub level 2 to give it more corridor type gameplay

Demons now turn the world black and white

Changed files in this update

Beasts Shall Rise Content Depot 963721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link