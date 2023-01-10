Update, Version 20230110

English

############Content#################

[Item]New item: GPA Coin. (A new currency for Gaming Promotion Association)

[Tombstone]If you win, you now get 2 GPA coins.

[Minesweeper]If you win on small maps, you now get 1 GPA coin. If you win on middle maps, you now get 2 GPA coins. If you win on big maps, you now get 8 GPA coins. (That's in addition to your other rewards.)

[Blackjack]If you win, you now get 1 GPA coin.(That's in addition to your other rewards.)

[Tombstone]Added a card player in Dark Cloud Cyber Cafe.

[Tombstone]Added a card player in Oasis Teahouse.

[Tombstone]New Card: Bear (Cost:3/ATK:3/HP:3 Taunt)

#############WIKI##################

Added a wiki page about the GPA coins: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/GPA_Coin

简体中文

############Content#################

【物品】新物品：GPA金币。（一种新的由游戏促进协会（Gaming Promotion Association）发行的古怪的货币。）

【墓石牌】在你击败对手后，现在会获得2枚GPA金币。

【扫雷】如果你在小地图上获胜，会获得1枚GPA金币。中等地图上获胜会获得3枚GPA金币。大地图上获胜会获得8枚GPA金币。（作为额外的奖励。）

【21点】如果你击败对手，会获得1枚GPA金币。（作为额外的奖励。）

【墓石牌】在暗芸网吧加入了一个打牌的NPC。

【墓石牌】在绿洲茶馆加入了一个打牌的NPC。

【墓石牌】新卡片：熊 （费用：3/攻击：3/生命：3 嘲讽）

#############WIKI##################

加入了关于GPA金币的专属页面：https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/GPA_Coin