-Heroes can now be recruited in bulk
-Heroes can be recruited with their stat upgrades already purchased
-Fusion animation can be skipped
-Fusion can default to hero 1's perk to avoid having to select each time
HyperLeague Heroes update for 10 January 2023
Version 2.6 - Quality of Life Enhancements
