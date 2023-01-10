 Skip to content

HyperLeague Heroes update for 10 January 2023

Version 2.6 - Quality of Life Enhancements

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Heroes can now be recruited in bulk
-Heroes can be recruited with their stat upgrades already purchased
-Fusion animation can be skipped
-Fusion can default to hero 1's perk to avoid having to select each time

