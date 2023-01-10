Truck World: Driving School Is Out!

Hey everyone,

Truck World: Driving School is now out on Steam - hurry up and download it!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1952360/Truck_World_Driving_School/

A quick reminder: Driving School is a free standalone version of the main game in which you undertake several graded lessons teaching you the basics of truck driving, such as handling your rig, parking, maneuvering etc. The final exam awaits you in the end - embrace the challenge and try your best to get the perfect score!

You’re very welcome to leave your feedback either here or on our Discord server - don’t hesitate to hit us up if you come across any issues or just for the thumbs up.

And, of course, write your Steam reviews - they help make the game more visible to other Steam users and are a great source of feedback as well.

Wishlist the full game if you enjoy Driving School, and have a great ride - we wish you the best of luck in your ultimate driving test!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1327040/Truck_World_Australia/