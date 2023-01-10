V0.8.4 - Achievements Are Here!

Greetings mighty gladiators, a new year begins and the sandals are sturdy as ever!

I've been on holidays since Christmas, hence the lack of meaningful updates to the game, but I'm back at the forge this week with some goodies for you. This update is specifically to add in achievements to the game, something many players have asked for over the course of the game's development.

There are over 50 to find and complete, and I'll add more in the coming weeks. Please let me know if any of them don't trigger, I have tested many of them but there may be a couple that need looking at.

So this pretty much wraps up the single player content for the game - there are no new additions planned content-wise at this stage ( unless I do some DLC down the road) . From tomorrow, work begins exclusively on the multiplayer component of the game - won't be too long 'til we are out of Early Access!

Cheers, Oliver Joyce

Whiskeybarrel Studios

--- NEW FEATURES ---

• Steam Achievements have appeared! There are currently over 50 achievements for you to collect (and a few hidden ones!)

•_ IMPORTANT _ Note that existing gladiators may not retroactively be able to claim all of these achievements as it checks each one when you reach the requirements ( eg when you defeat a boss ) - to collect them all, you must start a new character.

--- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---

• Throw Weapon Skill now does 2.5 x damage