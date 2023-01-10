EA v0.14 : Recharge skill and Mecha EMP

I got back to work and here it is the first update of 2023. I got some good feedback from the players in discord and I implemented a recharge skill, so you do not run out of energy and have to just wait.

In order to balance it the recharge skill will not work while flying and it will act as a battery, you have a specific amount that depends on your tier and max energy. When you use it, the battery level will reduce but you can fill it up again extracting energy from the enemies.

I also added a EMP attack for the Mecha that drains both energy and stamina, so it is a more powerful enemy and it works well together with the new recharge skill.

I also added 2 new gameplay options that you can configure:

Camera spring, it enable or disable the lag that the camera has following the player.

Show tips: it enable or disable the tips about the skills, etc

List of all changes: