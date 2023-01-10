 Skip to content

Vesper: Ether Saga update for 10 January 2023

V 9.0.0 - The Amethyst Dome

Build 10289327

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Chapter: "The Amethyst Dome"

  • 10 new missions

  • 1 new cinematic

  • 1 new boss: The Goria Mandra

  • 9 new arcane cards

  • 10 new unit cards

  • 1 new Ultima for Sulcia

  • 18 new active powers for Vesper and Sulcia

  • 5 new common passive powers

  • 2 new consumables

  • 7 new seeds: new consumables that allow to summon plants

  • 15 new exclusive equipment for Sulcia

  • 5 new exclusive equipment for Zarak

  • 1 new common equipment

  • Level display on cards.

  • Added an option to automatically add new cards to the deck.

  • Consumables can be common or different to all characters. (checkbox in the options)

  • Modification of the icon of Vesper's power: "Devastating Falcata III".

  • Balance of Vesper's synergist powers.

  • Vesper and Sulcia's Ultimas do more damage.

  • Correction on The world map: bug where on the last chapter was not selected.

