V 9.0.0 - The Amethyst Dome

New Chapter: "The Amethyst Dome"

10 new missions

1 new cinematic

1 new boss: The Goria Mandra

9 new arcane cards

10 new unit cards

1 new Ultima for Sulcia

18 new active powers for Vesper and Sulcia

5 new common passive powers

2 new consumables

7 new seeds: new consumables that allow to summon plants

15 new exclusive equipment for Sulcia

5 new exclusive equipment for Zarak

1 new common equipment

Level display on cards.

Added an option to automatically add new cards to the deck.

Consumables can be common or different to all characters. (checkbox in the options)

Modification of the icon of Vesper's power: "Devastating Falcata III".

Balance of Vesper's synergist powers.

Vesper and Sulcia's Ultimas do more damage.