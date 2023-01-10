V 9.0.0 - The Amethyst Dome

New Chapter: "The Amethyst Dome"
10 new missions
1 new cinematic
1 new boss: The Goria Mandra
9 new arcane cards
10 new unit cards
1 new Ultima for Sulcia
18 new active powers for Vesper and Sulcia
5 new common passive powers
2 new consumables
7 new seeds: new consumables that allow to summon plants
15 new exclusive equipment for Sulcia
5 new exclusive equipment for Zarak
1 new common equipment
Level display on cards.
Added an option to automatically add new cards to the deck.
Consumables can be common or different to all characters. (checkbox in the options)
Modification of the icon of Vesper's power: "Devastating Falcata III".
Balance of Vesper's synergist powers.
Vesper and Sulcia's Ultimas do more damage.
Correction on The world map: bug where on the last chapter was not selected.
