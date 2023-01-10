Update Log 2023.1.10 (v0.6.10.0004)

In this minor update (v0.6.10.0004), we have made the following optimizations and bug fixes to the game:
- When creating a new game, if the animation video at the beginning fails to play, skip the animation and start the game directly.
- Fixed the problem that after getting Ember Crystals in the scene, it doesn't save automatically.
- Fixed the issue that flying monsters may fly too high or get stuck in certain invisible locations in the challenge level in the Dark Remains, causing the challenge can not be completed.
- When using the keyboard to play, you can now go down through the jumping platform even if you hold the left and right keys.
- Fix the issue where Leo should talk but don't
- Fix the issue that when the player leaves and comes back to the map where Shiro first meets Leo, an extra Leo will appear on the ground.
- Some other performance optimizations to reduce game lag.
Changed files in this update