Season 03: PATCH 11 (build 81614 - 10/01/2023)

Hello Miners,

Happy New Year! This patch contains a fix to an issue with our implementation of the modding support plugin - that affected anyone who had interacted with the modding support system (whether or not they had mods enabled or installed). Hopefully this will also fix some of the rubberbanding we’ve seen reported. Woooo…

With Love,

The Ghost Ship Crew

— PATCH NOTES —

Fixed sabotage power cable lights turning off in some cases

Fixed that refinery would sometimes spawn underneath the drop pod

Fixed a crash caused by missing savefiles

Fixed overlapping mission objective icons

Fixed crossbow radial damage sometimes not registering

Fixed damage on fire and cryo bolt for crossbow

Greatly reduced modding plugin performance impact per frame from 3ms down to 0.5ms for solo lobbies, and to 0ms for missions and multiplayer lobbies. This also means you can no longer inspect the modding menu during missions or while you are playing with others.

Fixed lost pack room sometimes not generating after helmet scan

— KNOWN ISSUES —