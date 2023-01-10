1.修复纵横技能加成错误问题
2.修复幽虎，狂虎加成异常问题
3.修复一起哈啤不能使用的BUG
4.修复哮天枪等级错误问题
5.修复蛮王谷寻觅宝物出空白装备的问题
6.修复塞西莉三阶技能不生效的BUG
7.修复刘虞形象错误问题
8.增加屏蔽残影选项
9.选BUFF时不可回城，不可存档（之前卡死的修复了）
10.赛季模式 敌人乱世豪杰BUFF10%暴击加成更改为闪避率，魔法闪避率+5%，5%再动改为2.5%
11.修复炎爪舞杀学习技能错误问题
12.上调成长装备掉落率
再刷一把 PlayAgain update for 10 January 2023
1/10日 更新3
1.修复纵横技能加成错误问题
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update