V 3.1.2 - Fixing some small issues

Dear oil entrepreneurs,
Thank you for all the feedback! We will bring you a update today to fix some small issues in multiplayer mode:
- After leaving a multiplayer match where all other players left before the end, you will no longer get a pop-up with a warning about abandoning games prematurely (this will also not count as a game leave).
- Added the option to delete custom games that are still waiting to start.
- Fixed a bug where the game gets stuck when someone reaches exactly 50% of the shares.
We have been collecting your feedback and suggestions (thank you!) to further improve and expand Turmoil multiplayer!
Changed files in this update