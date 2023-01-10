 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Turmoil update for 10 January 2023

V 3.1.2 - Fixing some small issues

Share · View all patches · Build 10288922 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear oil entrepreneurs,

Thank you for all the feedback! We will bring you a update today to fix some small issues in multiplayer mode:

  • After leaving a multiplayer match where all other players left before the end, you will no longer get a pop-up with a warning about abandoning games prematurely (this will also not count as a game leave).
  • Added the option to delete custom games that are still waiting to start.
  • Fixed a bug where the game gets stuck when someone reaches exactly 50% of the shares.

We have been collecting your feedback and suggestions (thank you!) to further improve and expand Turmoil multiplayer!

Changed files in this update

Turmoil Depot Windows Depot 361282
  • Loading history…
Turmoil Depot Linux Depot 361283
  • Loading history…
Turmoil Depot Mac Depot 361284
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link