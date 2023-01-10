V 3.1.2 - Fixing some small issues

Dear oil entrepreneurs,

Thank you for all the feedback! We will bring you a update today to fix some small issues in multiplayer mode:

After leaving a multiplayer match where all other players left before the end, you will no longer get a pop-up with a warning about abandoning games prematurely (this will also not count as a game leave).

Added the option to delete custom games that are still waiting to start.

Fixed a bug where the game gets stuck when someone reaches exactly 50% of the shares.

We have been collecting your feedback and suggestions (thank you!) to further improve and expand Turmoil multiplayer!