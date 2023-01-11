Our Gingerbread Men are good enough to eat! But wait – you don’t want to go nibbling on these tasty little companions who’re waiting to support you in combat! If you can withstand the temptation, then there’s a box waiting for you in the shop which with a bit of good fortune could contain one of these special companions:
Pick up the Gingerbread Fortune Box between 11th January (11 AM) and 18th January (11 AM CET) for a chance to grab a fun Gingerbread companion or other great surprises!
Random Box: Gingerbread Fortune Box
One of the following surprises is waiting for you:
- Gingerbread Warrior Par
- Gingerbread Slinger Pur
- Gingerbread Mage Pir
- 15x Partner Medicine
- 4x Tarot Card Game
- 5x Treasure Chest Skeleton Key
- 99x Huge Recovery Potion
- 30x Sealed Vessel
- Mother Nature’s Rune Pack
- Magic Speed Booster (7 Days)
- 6x Ancelloan’s Blessing
Effects
Your Gingerbread Man companion will support you with powerful effects and skills.
- Present and Biscuit Shower inflicts the Present Overload debuff on enemies, slowing them, reducing their dodge, and sending them into a Short Blackout.
Gingerbread Warrior Par:
- The Gingerbread Boxing buff increases all attacks by 5%. In addition, the equipped fairy’s element increases by 5.
Gingerbread Slinger Pur:
- The Gingerbread Marksmanship buff increases critical damage by 20%. In addition, the equipped fairy’s element increases by 5.
Gingerbread Mage Pir:
- The Gingerbread Magic buff provides a 7% chance to reset the cooldown of the attack skill used. In addition, the equipped fairy’s element increases by 5.
