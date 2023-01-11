Our Gingerbread Men are good enough to eat! But wait – you don’t want to go nibbling on these tasty little companions who’re waiting to support you in combat! If you can withstand the temptation, then there’s a box waiting for you in the shop which with a bit of good fortune could contain one of these special companions:

Pick up the Gingerbread Fortune Box between 11th January (11 AM) and 18th January (11 AM CET) for a chance to grab a fun Gingerbread companion or other great surprises!

Random Box: Gingerbread Fortune Box

One of the following surprises is waiting for you:

Gingerbread Warrior Par

Gingerbread Slinger Pur

Gingerbread Mage Pir

15x Partner Medicine

4x Tarot Card Game

5x Treasure Chest Skeleton Key

99x Huge Recovery Potion

30x Sealed Vessel

Mother Nature’s Rune Pack

Magic Speed Booster (7 Days)

6x Ancelloan’s Blessing

Effects

Your Gingerbread Man companion will support you with powerful effects and skills.

Present and Biscuit Shower inflicts the Present Overload debuff on enemies, slowing them, reducing their dodge, and sending them into a Short Blackout.

Gingerbread Warrior Par:

The Gingerbread Boxing buff increases all attacks by 5%. In addition, the equipped fairy’s element increases by 5.

Gingerbread Slinger Pur:

The Gingerbread Marksmanship buff increases critical damage by 20%. In addition, the equipped fairy’s element increases by 5.

Gingerbread Mage Pir: