Share · View all patches · Build 10288729 · Last edited 16 January 2023 – 05:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for playing "Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2".

This is the Steam version oeperations team.

Let us announce that the application data updates for the net work test planed from Monday,2023 January 16, 21:00(PST) is now available.

We look forward for your joining of the game.

We look forward to your continued support of "Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2".