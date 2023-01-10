v1.72 - Atom Collider Endgame Content & Improvements!





• Added the atom collider, now buildable within construction in world 3! It requires some skulls from World 5 monsters to build at first.

• 10 new Atoms to create! Each one gives amazing unique bonuses!

• +8 Storage slots added to all accounts. Even yours! You're welcome man I'm happy to help!

• Added 3 new storage chests to World 5. First to Cheese Nubs drop table, and the others to Rare Drop Tables for various mobs.

• Added Cook All button to all kitchens, allowing you to assign a meal to all kitchens at once after assigning a meal to one.



• Removed all secondary material costs to ALL alchemy bubbles! Every bubble now costs 1 type of resource, and 1 type of liquid!

• All Town Shops now sell 3x more upgrade stones per day than before.

• Added in-game tutorials for Assigning Attacks after getting a class, and for utilizing Talent Presets

• Changed the resource cost for the first 2 Purple Bubbles.

• 2nd Talent Preset now unlocks at Lv 15 instead of Lv 30

• The "show identity" feature in Sailing now shows identity's in the "CREW" tab. It also hides the sailing progress bars on the MAP tab for clarity

• Daily Teleports increase from +1 to +3 per day. Teleports from Gemshop purchases increased from +7 to +10 per day.

• Raised the max lv of the Talent Library in construction from Lv. 50 to Lv. 100

• Once you use a storage chest, it will be removed from all drop tables to reduce clutter when claiming AFK gains. The 2 recipes that require storage chests as ingredients have had those changed to non-chest ingredients.



• After completing the 3rd Troll-kill Task, the one that requires you kill him without failing one of his minigames, he will start vulnerable for 5 attacks whenever you fight him in the future.

• Pressing the [+] button in Shops with QUICK mode active now sets purchase quantity to MAX instantly

• Added new pictures for ALL bubbles, and added a small dot to 'big bubbles' to make them distinct.

• Added an in-game messaging system so I can alert you all in-game about anything important, so you don't need to rely on discord for must-know info about the game.



• The Star Talent Books from the Mega-Rare drop table in world 1 will be correctly removed from the Drop Table once aquired.

• Fixed a bug where Birthday Cards would crash on Mobile if used in a town

• Passive Bonuses from Gods in Divinity in world 5 are now called Minor Link Bonuses (not the family-wide bonuses, but the secondary ones. You'll see what I mean. Its way better this way)

• Fixed a bug where, if linked to lab via Arctis the Bear, certain lab things wouldn't function that should. This includes Souped-up Lab Tubes +30% distance bonus, and being able to see the Px distance of that character on the right-side of the screen.

• Fixed Opera Mask sailing artifact's bonus to correctly factor in gold bars owned

• Fixed a bug where Cards would sometimes count as Slab Items, even though they don't appear at all and shouldn't count obviously. They no longer count as Slab items.

• Fixed a bug where crafted items, if immediately used up/used to craft something else, wouldn't count for Slab. The instant they are crafted, they will count for slab.