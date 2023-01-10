 Skip to content

Legends of Idleon MMO update for 10 January 2023

v1.72 - Atom Collider Endgame Content & Improvements!

Share · View all patches · Build 10288721 · Last edited by Wendy

• Added the atom collider, now buildable within construction in world 3! It requires some skulls from World 5 monsters to build at first.
• 10 new Atoms to create! Each one gives amazing unique bonuses!
• +8 Storage slots added to all accounts. Even yours! You're welcome man I'm happy to help!
• Added 3 new storage chests to World 5. First to Cheese Nubs drop table, and the others to Rare Drop Tables for various mobs.
• Added Cook All button to all kitchens, allowing you to assign a meal to all kitchens at once after assigning a meal to one.


• Removed all secondary material costs to ALL alchemy bubbles! Every bubble now costs 1 type of resource, and 1 type of liquid!
• All Town Shops now sell 3x more upgrade stones per day than before.
• Added in-game tutorials for Assigning Attacks after getting a class, and for utilizing Talent Presets
• Changed the resource cost for the first 2 Purple Bubbles.
• 2nd Talent Preset now unlocks at Lv 15 instead of Lv 30
• The "show identity" feature in Sailing now shows identity's in the "CREW" tab. It also hides the sailing progress bars on the MAP tab for clarity
• Daily Teleports increase from +1 to +3 per day. Teleports from Gemshop purchases increased from +7 to +10 per day.
• Raised the max lv of the Talent Library in construction from Lv. 50 to Lv. 100
• Once you use a storage chest, it will be removed from all drop tables to reduce clutter when claiming AFK gains. The 2 recipes that require storage chests as ingredients have had those changed to non-chest ingredients.


• After completing the 3rd Troll-kill Task, the one that requires you kill him without failing one of his minigames, he will start vulnerable for 5 attacks whenever you fight him in the future.
• Pressing the [+] button in Shops with QUICK mode active now sets purchase quantity to MAX instantly
• Added new pictures for ALL bubbles, and added a small dot to 'big bubbles' to make them distinct.
• Added an in-game messaging system so I can alert you all in-game about anything important, so you don't need to rely on discord for must-know info about the game.


• The Star Talent Books from the Mega-Rare drop table in world 1 will be correctly removed from the Drop Table once aquired.
• Fixed a bug where Birthday Cards would crash on Mobile if used in a town
• Passive Bonuses from Gods in Divinity in world 5 are now called Minor Link Bonuses (not the family-wide bonuses, but the secondary ones. You'll see what I mean. Its way better this way)
• Fixed a bug where, if linked to lab via Arctis the Bear, certain lab things wouldn't function that should. This includes Souped-up Lab Tubes +30% distance bonus, and being able to see the Px distance of that character on the right-side of the screen.
• Fixed Opera Mask sailing artifact's bonus to correctly factor in gold bars owned
• Fixed a bug where Cards would sometimes count as Slab Items, even though they don't appear at all and shouldn't count obviously. They no longer count as Slab items.
• Fixed a bug where crafted items, if immediately used up/used to craft something else, wouldn't count for Slab. The instant they are crafted, they will count for slab.

