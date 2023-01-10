 Skip to content

3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound update for 10 January 2023

Scheduled Server Maintenance: 1.10.2023

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings Ballers,

​We will be having our scheduled Server Maintenance on January 10, 2023.

Please check the details below​:​

​============================================

Maintenance Duration:
1/10 21:00 ~ 1/11 02:00 PST

Maintenance Details:

  1. Crew System Improvement
  2. Joining Crew Event
  3. Get Crew Cooperation Platinum Loot Box Event
  4. Play As Team, Win As Team Web Event
  5. Black Rabbit Jersey Set Token Shop Update
  6. Daily Login Board Text Issue Fixation

============================================

Please be informed that the game will not be accessible during server maintenance.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.

  • 3on3 Freestyle Team​​​​​

3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound Content Depot 1292631
