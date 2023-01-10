Scheduled Server Maintenance: 1.10.2023

Greetings Ballers,
We will be having our scheduled Server Maintenance on January 10, 2023.
Please check the details below:
============================================
Maintenance Duration:
1/10 21:00 ~ 1/11 02:00 PST
Maintenance Details:
- Crew System Improvement
- Joining Crew Event
- Get Crew Cooperation Platinum Loot Box Event
- Play As Team, Win As Team Web Event
- Black Rabbit Jersey Set Token Shop Update
- Daily Login Board Text Issue Fixation
============================================
Please be informed that the game will not be accessible during server maintenance.
Thank you for your patience and understanding.
- 3on3 Freestyle Team
Changed depots in devqa branch