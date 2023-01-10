Scheduled Server Maintenance: 1.10.2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10288608 · Last edited 10 January 2023 – 08:26:10 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Ballers,

​We will be having our scheduled Server Maintenance on January 10, 2023.

Please check the details below​:​

​============================================

Maintenance Duration:

1/10 21:00 ~ 1/11 02:00 PST

Maintenance Details:

Crew System Improvement Joining Crew Event Get Crew Cooperation Platinum Loot Box Event Play As Team, Win As Team Web Event Black Rabbit Jersey Set Token Shop Update Daily Login Board Text Issue Fixation

============================================

Please be informed that the game will not be accessible during server maintenance.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.