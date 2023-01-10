 Skip to content

The Elf Maiden update for 10 January 2023

Jan 10 2023 - Beta Branch Update

  • The new procedural navigation model has been instantiated. It's a bit rough but it will allow for real time dynamic smart navigation as environments dynamically change.
  • Keyboard Toggle has been moved into the settings sub menu along with volume control

You can now dash, default key right trigger on xbox controller, or mouse 5 on keyboard, control customization coming soon. It's a bit broken in terms of it's speed but boy is it fun (You can also still dash while whirlwinding). I'll leave it as is for now and let people whiz around while I focus on making new content. I'd imagine people are bored with the same two dungeon levels by now.

