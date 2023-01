Share · View all patches · Build 10288560 · Last edited 10 January 2023 – 09:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Fixed Issues:

• Fixed a bug that unlocked achievement "Out of my way" on your first shield kill.

Added:

• Added a prompt that says "Shoot to open" above the Shop-Door (when near).

Various:

• Fixed some typos in the tutorial section, and controller images.

• Optimised Shop-door particles.