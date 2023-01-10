-Changed the game shortcut icon to match the new steam page game logo.
-Added animated game logo to the loading screen.
-Improved dog guide AI.
-Polished music transition at the game start.
-Fixed bug where UI would be visible at the game start.
-Updated items on starting characters.
-Fixed bug where animals would move while in standing-up animation.
-Added UI messages marking chapters of the game.
Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 10 January 2023
Polishing game logo and game first scene
