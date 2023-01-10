 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 10 January 2023

Polishing game logo and game first scene

Share · View all patches · Build 10288549 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Changed the game shortcut icon to match the new steam page game logo.
-Added animated game logo to the loading screen.
-Improved dog guide AI.
-Polished music transition at the game start.
-Fixed bug where UI would be visible at the game start.
-Updated items on starting characters.
-Fixed bug where animals would move while in standing-up animation.
-Added UI messages marking chapters of the game.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2115591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link