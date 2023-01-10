Patch v0.4.8 controller and polishing

Hey all you Vampire hunters out there,

This updated focused a lot on getting the controls worked out, specifically for game controllers.

Now it has more of a Gears of War feel with the button layout.

By default now you can run by holding the lower gamepad button (A button on an Xbox controller) and roll by tapping it. The jump button has been moved to the left bumper.

I felt this feels better and allows for smoother gameplay.

Other changes:

-The aim sensitivity adjusts when you aim weapons. This really helps for those using controllers.

-The old farmer that races the horse was bugged (surprised nobody said anything). He was evil for some reason and would try to kill the player the first time you entered the map. This has been fixed.

-Sun rotation and shadows were bugging out when map traveled.

-Added some more uses for TNT, there are some rocks you can blow up and get treasures.

-Tonic stacks now

Happy hunting!

DangerousBob