 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

雛ちゃんブレイカー2ndBreak update for 10 January 2023

ver1.0502 System Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10288503 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improved matching system.
-Added casual matches with no increase or decrease in tier.
Added the ability to detect tiers up to +/- 2 tiers closer to each other.

Expanded training mode.
-Added a tool function.

Added the ability to tie a bring-your-own speca.
Add new titles.
Added a limited number of titles (from the store)
Fixed other bugs.

I will test the new features and then fix the bugs in the new features and the bugs that were not fixed, and update the character adjustments in the next update

Changed files in this update

Depot 2089491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link