ver1.0502 System Update

Improved matching system.
-Added casual matches with no increase or decrease in tier.
Added the ability to detect tiers up to +/- 2 tiers closer to each other.
Expanded training mode.
-Added a tool function.
Added the ability to tie a bring-your-own speca.
Add new titles.
Added a limited number of titles (from the store)
Fixed other bugs.
I will test the new features and then fix the bugs in the new features and the bugs that were not fixed, and update the character adjustments in the next update
