ver1.0502 System Update

Improved matching system.

-Added casual matches with no increase or decrease in tier.

Added the ability to detect tiers up to +/- 2 tiers closer to each other.

Expanded training mode.

-Added a tool function.

Added the ability to tie a bring-your-own speca.

Add new titles.

Added a limited number of titles (from the store)

Fixed other bugs.

I will test the new features and then fix the bugs in the new features and the bugs that were not fixed, and update the character adjustments in the next update