Test Branch Update! (Beta 8.3.2)

Changelog
Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).
Improvements
- Don't hide windows and door markers during planning phase
- Hide the mouse pointer in cinematic mode
- Improved the position of the fatigue marker
- Increased the visibility change cooldown of the camera obstacles
- Made the warehouse map asset playable
- Reduced the amount of open doors in map generation
- Tweaked the "Facing" cam default position
- Tweaked weapon prices
- Updated translations
Fixes
- Fixed map generation sometimes leaving obstacles in front of some doors
Reminder: switching to the test branch
In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".
The game then should automatically update to the test version.
To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.
