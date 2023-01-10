Test Branch Update! (Beta 8.3.2)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

Improvements

Don't hide windows and door markers during planning phase

Hide the mouse pointer in cinematic mode

Improved the position of the fatigue marker

Increased the visibility change cooldown of the camera obstacles

Made the warehouse map asset playable

Reduced the amount of open doors in map generation

Tweaked the "Facing" cam default position

Tweaked weapon prices

Updated translations

Fixes

Fixed map generation sometimes leaving obstacles in front of some doors

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.