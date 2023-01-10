Exiori is out now!

Exiori v1.0 update!

Here it is, the release of Exiori!

Although more work will be done after the release, the story of Exiori itself is now finished! Here is what is new:

-Chapter 7 is now out and it finishes the story of Exiori!

-Some grammar fixes!

-Some new CGs!

-Changed some icons in the camp menu.

That is all for now, thank you for supporting Exiori after all this time and believing in it. If you have this game burning in the backlogs or if you haven't played it in awhile, now is the time to pick it up again!

Also, Elruna will be coming in future updates post release, due to several things. Artists being one of the big factors.

The one and only kickstarter for Exiori/Elruna is still up and running. This is the one and only chance to add more content into the game. If the kickstarter succeeds, you can except to get a female krosuji and everything that comes with her. Also, on the table; a male Elruna if the kickstarter goes over one thousand dollars.

Creating another gender is like creating another game entirely, so it's a lot of money, time and effort. It will not happen at all if the kickstarter is not successful. Elruna will come out regardless in the future, just like Exiori has now. Once again, thank you all and I hope you enjoy/enjoyed Exiori!