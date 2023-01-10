Alpha version Patch Notes -Settlement Survival - v1.0.31.20

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

[Important] This update is implemented only in the testing version (Alpha) of our game and will not be synchronized to stable release version (steam default one) until it is stable enough.

If you want to experience new contents in advance, you can manually switch the game to Alpha version as describe below.

Spring Festival Events:

Added a Wonder Building— Rui Beast Plaza. Consume Fireworks to temporarily relieve Citizen Stress and gain Spring Festival special items.

Added a Blueprint— Fireworks (lighting too many fireworks at the same time may cause lag).

Added Spring Festival special random events.

Added the recipes for Rice Cakes and Glue Pudding in Mills and Water Mills.

Added the recipe for Dumplings in Gourmet Shops.

Added the recipe for Fireworks in Fuel Factories.

Added Spring Festival decorations to the model of Houses and Marketplaces.

Adjusted the price for Spring Festival Event items.

The output of Rice increased by 30% during the Spring Festival Event.

Rice seeds will be received at the start of the game in both Standard Mode and Sandbox Mode.

Spring Festival Gift will be received in the first Load after updating.

Feature Adjustments:

Added a Hotkey for left and right switch button in the Building interface. The Hotkey will not be able to use when it's occupied by custom Hotkeys.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed the problem that citizens are not be able to use the Beverages and Food in the Backpacks.

Fixed the missing information in the bottom left corner when citizens died accidentally.

Fixed some text errors.

PS: The Spring Festival/ Chinese New Year is coming, The Gleamer Studio hope all our players wealth and prosperity! 恭喜发财！

Guides of switching to Alpha version：

Switching Method

Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam LIBRARY , select 👉 Properties - 👉 BETAS , and choose the game version👉（alpha） you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.)



Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam , select 👉 - 👉 , and choose the game version👉（alpha） you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.) Game Saves Compatibility

In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible.

We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary.

In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible. We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary. Warning

In Alpha version, you may come across more bugs or crashes. No need to panic. Just contact us through the following ways.

Contact us:

Discord - Join our community Discord

Steam community - Join Steam community