THE MOST GIGANT UPDATE EVER FULLY REWORKED GAME C++ EDITION

THIS IS THE BEST UPDATE,AFTER 3 MONTHS, I RECODED THE WHOLE GAME AND OPTIMIZE IT FOR EVERY PC, I FIXED EVERY BUG IN THE GAME REPORTED

-NEW UI

-NEW RAGDOLL

-NEW BALANCE

-NEW WEAPONS (10)

-NEW MAPS (8)

-NEW DYNAMIC BLOOD SYSTEMS

-BLOOD PRESSURE

-AI REWORKED ( NOT FINISHED)

-WORKING ON THE MULTIPLAYER (NOT DONE)

-NEW FUNCTIONS

-NEW CONTROLS

-NEW GRAPICHS SYSTEM

-NEW CUSTOMIZATION SYSTEM

-FIXED EVERY BUG REPORTED

-C++ PORTED (MORE OPTMIZED)

-MADE EVERYTHING IN THE GAME MORE EASY AND IN THE BACK TOO



HAVE AN AMAZING NEW YEAR, WEEKLY UPDATES OF THIS GAME ARE BACK BABY!