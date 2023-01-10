-
Softened the "puff" explosion when hitting the bubble anomaly. This will reduce jump scare.
Enlarged the fire pit + grill at Ravenwood player house, making it easier to click
When player saves the game on the path of a whirlwind anomaly, it could cause a "death loop" when player constantly gets killed when loading the game. This should be fixed now by not damaging the player for the first 2 seconds of loading the game, giving player time to get away.
Attempted to fix an issue where existing playthrough causes Cheslav the traveling merchant to fight against the cossacks.
Added Ukrainian language
Tunguska: The Visitation update for 10 January 2023
Update 1.59-7 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
