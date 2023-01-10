 Skip to content

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 10 January 2023

Update 1.59-7 Patch Notes

Update 1.59-7 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Softened the "puff" explosion when hitting the bubble anomaly. This will reduce jump scare.

  • Enlarged the fire pit + grill at Ravenwood player house, making it easier to click

  • When player saves the game on the path of a whirlwind anomaly, it could cause a "death loop" when player constantly gets killed when loading the game. This should be fixed now by not damaging the player for the first 2 seconds of loading the game, giving player time to get away.

  • Attempted to fix an issue where existing playthrough causes Cheslav the traveling merchant to fight against the cossacks.

  • Added Ukrainian language

