MotorCubs RC update for 10 January 2023

Build 293: Italian Growliano Physics Fix

Build 10288196 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good evening, here are tonight's patch notes for Build 293:

  • Italian Growliano restored to original size to fix handling.
  • Physics collision friction for cars reduced. No longer as sticky when hitting walls or each other.
  • Lighting adjusted for The Pretzel Drop to lead the player's eye on Ramp 1.
  • Outer walls removed for Turn 1 on The Pretzel drop to remove ping pong effect.
  • AI is aware of splits in the track for Granite God Mesa.
  • Quality of life fixes to first and last jumps of Granite God Mesa.

